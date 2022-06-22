Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has been admitted to HN Reliance Foundation hospital, Mumbai on Wednesday for treatment purposes.

Following the Maharashtra political crisis, rebel Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde was expected to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claiming of having the support of 40 legislators.

Thirty-three Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs, led by rebel party leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Eknath Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam on Wednesday. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Shiv Sena MLAs are now staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city.

"A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shinde after arriving in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena MLAs were received by BJP MLA Sushanta Borgohain and BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das at Guwahati airport.

"I came to receive them (Shiv Sena MLAs from Surat, Gujarat). I have not counted how many MLAs have arrived. I came here for personal relations. They have not disclosed any program," Borgohain said.

When Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the crisis in MVA, he termed the turmoil "an internal matter of the Sena".

Pawar also said he remains fully committed to the three-party government. He also ruled out any tie-up with the opposition BJP.

Even the Congress also deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the state on Tuesday to end the crisis.

Shinde along with other Shiv Sena legislatures were staying in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati.

Amid the political turmoil in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Maharashtra Congress MLAs held a meeting at Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat's residence in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the wake of recent political developments in Maharashtra, Congress deputed its senior leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath as All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer in the state.

"The Congress president has deputed Kamal Nath AICC observer in the wake of recent political developments in the state, with immediate effect," Congress said in an official statement.

On the other hand, when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was asked about the crisis in MVA, he termed the turmoil "an internal matter of the Sena". Pawar also said he remains fully committed to the three-party government. He also ruled out any tie-up with the opposition BJP.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena used to be allies until 2019 when after contesting the Maharashtra Assembly elections together both parted ways over the issue of the chief ministerial's post. Following days of the political impasse and high-voltage drama, the Shiv Sena finally formed the government along with the Congress and the NCP, with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government.

( With inputs from ANI )

