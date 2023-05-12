Maharashtra govt drops all charges against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The state government also quashed the suspension orders issued in December 2021 and said that he was on duty during the period of suspension.

The Maharashtra government initiated a departmental inquiry against Singh in 2021.

Maharashtra Home Department said eight charges were applied in the present departmental proceedings against Singh.

Singh had approached the top court against the September 16, 2021 judgment of the Bombay High Court which dismissed as not maintainable his pleas challenging the two enquiries orders issued by the State Home Ministry for allegedly violative service rules and the second over allegations of corruption.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17, 2021 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against then-state home minister l Deshmukh.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was transferred from the top post, had alleged that then Maharashtra Home Minister l Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month.

Param Bir Singh had made these allegations in a letter written to then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

