Maharashtra Man Beaten to Death in Karnataka Over Affair with Married Woman

A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra was allegedly beaten to death in Karnataka’s Bidar by his girlfriend’s family over suspicion of an extramarital affair.The deceased, identified as 27-year-old Vishnu, a resident of Gaunagaon village in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, was tied to a pole and beaten to death by the woman’s family members, with whom he was in a relationship, as per media reports.

As per the FIR filed at the Chintaki village police station in Bidar, officers were informed that a man had been tied up and assaulted in the village. Upon arrival, police found Vishnu semi-conscious with multiple injuries. He was first taken to Chintaki Government Hospital and later shifted to Bidar BRIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

In her complaint, Vishnu’s mother, Lakshmi, stated that her son had been in a year-long relationship with Pooja, a married woman with children who had left her husband to live with Vishnu. About three months ago, Pooja returned to her parental home in Naganapalli.

Lakshmi said that on Tuesday, her son visited Naganapalli with two acquaintances to meet Pooja. At the Hanuman temple, Pooja’s father, Ashok, and brother, Gajanan, allegedly confronted him over the affair, dragged him outside, and beat him with sticks.Based on the complaint filed by Lakshmi, the Chintaki Police initially registered a case (Crime No. 79/2025) under Sections 109, 118(1), 352, and 127(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After Vishnu died, relevant sections of murder charges were included in the FIR.Ashok and Gajanan have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.