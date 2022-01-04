Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, Goregaon MLA test COVID positive

Maharashtra Urban Development and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and Goregaon MLA Vidya Thakur on Tuesday informed that they have tested positive for COVID.

Taking to Twitter, Shinde informed that he is undergoing doctor-supervised treatment and requested all those who came in his contact in the last few days to be cautious.

"I have tested positive for corona and am undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome the corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful," he said.

Thakur informed that she has been hospitalised due to the infection.

"I have tested COVID positive, I am admitted to hospital and following all COVID necessary protocol!" she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, then the lockdown will be imposed in the city.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued fresh guidelines for sealing off the buildings in Mumbai wherein the whole building or a wing shall be sealed if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the active cases in the state stand at 56,117, while 568 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor