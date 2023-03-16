Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar raises Amruta Fadnavis' case in Assembly

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 : The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra raised the matter of the FIR filed by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging threat and offer of a bribe on Thursday.

LoP and NCP leader Ajit Pawar demanded details of the lawsuit in the Assembly to which Devendra Fadnavis alleged the matter was an attempt to trap him and his family.

"Many names are coming to the fore in this matter. How low can people stoop in politics to win over others?", asked Fadnavis while responding to the LoP in Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Amruta Fadnavis filed a complaint with Mumbai Police alleging she was threatened and offered a bribe of Rs 1 crore by an acquaintance named shka, a designer.

The designer allegedly offered to provide Amruta with information on some bookies who could help her earn money, police said.

"A case was registered against a woman designer, ksha and her father after they allegedly tried to bribe Rs 1 crore and threaten Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis," Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

shka had known the Deputy Chief Minister's wife for over 16 months, police said.

After receiving calls and messages on her phone Amruta lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station on Thursday, police said.

The Mumbai police booked shka and her father under sections 120 (B) (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

No arrest has been made as of now, police said.

Further investigations are underway.

