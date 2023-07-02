Maharashtra: NCP working president Supriya Sule meets party workers after Ajit Pawar joins NDA govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule on Sunday met party workers after NCP's Ajit Pawar, along with 8 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet.

In a surprising turn of events, which in some ways resembled the split in Shiv Sena almost a year back, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister with eight other party legislators also joining the National Democratic Alliance government in the state.

Ajit Pawar said all MLAs are with him and they have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as a party.

"We have all the numbers. All MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy. Our party is 24-year old and young leadership should come forward," Ajit Pawar said after taking oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Deputy CM further said that a few other ministers would be added in the next expansion.

"We took a decision to come with the Shinde-Fadanvis govt with almost all MLAs of NCP. We took the oath and a few other ministers will be added in the next expansion", Ajit Pawar said.

State Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath to NCP Leader Ajit Pawar as Maharashtra's second Deputy Chief Minister.

The Governor also gave oaths to Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse-Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Dharmarao Baba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil.

After the dramatic turn of events, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the double-engine government in the state has now become "triple-engine and it will run like a bullet train".

CM Shinde said, "Now we have 1 Chief Minister and 2 Deputy Chief Ministers. The double-engine government has now become a triple-engine and now it will run like a bullet train. For the development of Maharashtra, I welcome Ajit Pawar and his leaders. Ajit Pawar's experience will help strengthen Maharashtra."

As per the party sources, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has the backing of more than 40 MLAs in the State Legislative Assembly and more than 6 MLCs in the Legislative Council.

Talking to reporters after his nephew and eight other party leaders rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, Pawar said he was not worried about what happened and will work to strengthen the party again.

He also hinted at action against party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, saying they did not follow their responsibilities. Sharad Pawar said some of those who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government were facing ED cases.

"Some of my colleagues have taken a different stand. I had called a meeting of all the leaders on July 6, where some important issue was to be discussed and some changes were to be made within the party but before that meeting, some of the leaders have taken a different stand."

Sharad Pawar said that in the next two-three days, they will sit with Congress and Uddhav Thackeray to access the situation. "Our main strength is the common people they have elected us".

Uddhav Thackeray Faction MP Sanjay Raut said that Maharashtra will get another CM in a few days.

"We already knew that this was going to happen. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs that went with him will be disqualified. Maharashtra will get another CM in a few days", MP Sanjay Raut said.

This dramatic turn of events took place a year after Eknath Shinde revolted out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government of Maharashtra along with 39 MLAs and split Shiv Sena, National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar along with 8 NCP MLAs sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers respectively, of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Maharashtra breaking the MVA opposition alliance.

According to sources, MLAs accompanying Ajit Pawar to Raj Bhawan were upset with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's 'unilateral' decision to share the stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Bihar's Patna last month.

