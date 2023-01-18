Maharashtra: Police book Nawab Malik's son in cheating, forgery case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's son Faraz Malik was booked by the Special Branch Office in a cheating and forgery case on Wednesday.

According to the police, Faraz helped extend his second wife Hamleen's visa by submitting fake documents in Kurla between March 2 and June 23 last year.

A case has been registered against Nawab Malik's son and daughter-in-law under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 including IPC sections 420, 465, 468, 471 and 34.

"The manipulation of documents took place in 2020 and a case has been registered with the Kurla police on the complaint of the Special Branch Officer," as per the officials.

Apart from Faraz and Hamleen, the police have also registered a case against some other people involved in the case.

Hamleen, resident of France, came to India in the year 2020. Reportedly, her husband, Faraz, submitted an application on extending her visa along with fake documents.

The Special Branch Office, during an investigation, found that the documents were fake and filed a complaint about the matter to the Kurla Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor