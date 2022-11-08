Maharashtra: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Gurudwara on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Gurudwara Baba Zorawar Singh Ji Baba Fateh Ji Singh in Degloor city of Nanded district of Maharashtra on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti before resuming his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday.

"Started the Yatra in Maharashtra, on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab with Ardas in Gurdwara Yadari Baba Zorawar Singh Ji, Fateh Singh Ji. By applying Guru Nanak's teachings of love, peace and brotherhood, we will fulfill this resolve to unite India. Greetings of Gurpurab to all the countrymen," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Maharashtra leg on Monday evening. The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wished people on the 553rd Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Gurpurab.

"Warm greetings to everyone on the 553rd Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Gurpurab. Guru Nanak Dev Ji never discriminated between human beings based on their caste, religion, race, colour or his preachings inspire us to embrace equality and compassion," Kharge tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

PM Modi hoped that the noble teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society.

"Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister participated in the 553rd birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji in the national capital.

President Murmu also extended her heartiest greetings to citizens of the country and Indians settled abroad on the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

"On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of the Sikh community," the President said in her message.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth of the first guru of Sikhism - Guru Nanak Dev. The auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon date of Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year.

The day is also celebrated as Parkash Utsav.

Devoted to the Divine from his childhood, Guru Nanak Dev was a man of peace who spent his entire life emphasising equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi di Talwandi village, now known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore in present-day Pakistan.

Guru Nanak composed many hymns, which were collected in the Adi Granth by Guru Arjan. He visited pilgrimage sites throughout India. The main verses from the Guru Granth Sahib elaborate that the creator of the universe is one. His verses also propagate selfless service to humanity.

Prayers are being held in Gurdwaras on Gurpurab. The different aspects of the celebration go on till night.

( With inputs from ANI )

