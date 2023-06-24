Maharashtra: Waterlogging in Andheri following heavy rainfall, traffic diverted

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall in the next 4-5 days. The southwest monsoon is likely to reach today, as per the weather department.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said Regional Meteorological Centre.

On Saturday, some parts of Mumbai witnessed rain showers.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

