Maha's 11 LS seats register 6.45 pc polling

Mumbai, May 13 In 11 constituencies in Maharashtra an average of 6.45 per cent polling was reported in the first two hours on Monday.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed constituencies, the polling started a bit late due to technical errors in EVMs. After the repairs, the polling began there.

Of the 11 constituencies, the tribal-dominated Nandurbar recorded 8.43 per cent polling, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) 7.52 per cent, Raver 7.14 per cent, Jalna 6.88 per cent, Shirdi 6.83 per cent, Beed 6.72 per cent, Pune 6.61 per cent, Jalgaon 6.14 per cent, Maval 5.38 per cent, Ahmednagar 5.13 per cent and Shirur 4.97 per cent.

In the Ahmednagar constituency, two voters had to return from the booth after their names did not match the ones mentioned in the list. Praful Khandelwal and his wife could not cast their votes due to the wrong surname. They had gone to Samarth Vidyamandir from Savedi suburbs in Ahmednagar constituency to exercise their voting rights. However, after noticing that their surname was different from the voters' list the polling staff of duty did not allow them to cast their votes.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar the polling is taking place in 2040 polling centres where the police force from Maharashtra and Kerala have been deployed for smooth voting today. In addition, CISF personnel have also been deployed there.

Social activist and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare cast his vote at Ralegan Siddhi’s zilla parishad in Parner tehsil.

