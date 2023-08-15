Mahatma Gandhi to Subhash Chandra Bose: Al reimagines icons of India's freedom movement singing National Anthem

A captivating video has come to life on India's Independence Day, envisioning how iconic figures from India's freedom movement might have sung the national anthem.

Employing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the video showcases renowned leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sarojini Naidu, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Azad, Rabindranath Tagore, and Sardar Vallabbhai Patel.

This innovative production employs AI to set these visionary leaders against diverse backgrounds, enabling us to vividly experience their essence. Beyond preserving history, this initiative reanimates it, offering a unique opportunity to intimately connect with these revered figures and celebrate their lasting legacy on this significant occasion.

This initiative serves as a bridge between the past and the present, honouring the tireless efforts of these leaders and allowing us to join them in commemorating this historic day.