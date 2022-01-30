Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals a route map for us: Karnataka CM Bommai

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the life and ideals of the father of the nation are a route map for the people of the country.

"Mahatma Gandhi Ji's life and ideals are a route map for us, many freedom fighters like Bose also laid their life before getting independence. The martyrs who gave their lives in freedom fight, I pay my respect to all the freedom fighters," Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on the occasion of Martyrs' Day.

"75 years have completed, we have achievements in several areas. PM modi have come up with 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', with a motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. We will move forward under the guidance of PM Modi," he stated.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary and said that it is a collective endeavour to further popularise the noble ideals of the father of the nation.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

( With inputs from ANI )

