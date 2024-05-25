'Mahayagya' of Viksit Bharat currently in progress, says PM Modi

Patna May 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that a 'Mahayagya' of Viksit Bharat is currently in progress in India even as the opposition parties are trying hard to hinder the national effort by creating obstacles.

"When India stands united, these forces mock our resolve for development. While the whole country celebrates and Buxar sends gifts for Ram Lalla, who boycotts the consecration and calls the temple impure? These are the people of Congress, RJD, and the INDI Alliance. They obstruct every sacred effort.

"People of the virtuous land of Buxar, will you not answer these forces? Will they not get a full response," asked PM Modi in Buxar while addressing his third election rally of the day in Bihar after Patliputra and Karakat.

Accusing the Congress of considering the country "as its estate", Prime Minister Modi said that its leaders feel that the 'prince' is the only heir of the country, but the alliance partners have a different plan of having a new Prime Minister, every year.

"INDI Alliance wants to cancel CAA, allow infiltrators free entry, re-impose Article 370 in Kashmir, and endanger the lives of our sons on the border. Choose wisely and vote for the BJP," said the PM.

He also appealed to vote for BJP candidate Mithilesh Tiwari, who is contesting from Buxar.

"The NDA government has a proven track record and a clear vision for the future. We've provided PM-Awas to four crore poor people. We gave free Ayushman cards for treatment and will extend this to all elderly above 70 years of age.

"With your vote, we'll offer free electricity through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, make three crore sisters 'Lakhpati Didis', and continue free ration for five years. We'll ensure terrorism and Naxalism don't resurface," he said.

PM Modi on Saturday addressed three back-to-back rallies in Patliputra, Karakat, and Buxar in favour of NDA candidates Ram Kripal Yadav, Upendra Kushwaha, and Mithilesh Tiwari, respectively.

