Mahua Moitra House Raided by CBI in Cash-for-Query Case

Several teams from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are currently conducting searches in various locations, including Kolkata, associated with former Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Earlier, The anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal issued a directive to the CBI, instructing them to conduct an investigation into the cash-for-query accusations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra. The order mandates the CBI to present its findings within six months.

In December of last year, Moitra faced expulsion from the Lok Sabha due to allegations of unethical conduct. Subsequently, she has taken legal action by filing a challenge against her expulsion in the Supreme Court. Despite these challenges, her party has decided to renominate her as their candidate for the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The Lokpal issued its directive while addressing a complaint lodged by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey. Dubey had accused Moitra of soliciting cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for posing questions in the Lower House of Parliament.

After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations levelled against the RPS (Respondent Public Servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her, reads the Lokpal order.