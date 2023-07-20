Main accused in Manipur female naked parade case arrested

A day after video showing two women from the Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked by a mob of men and being sexually assaulted began doing the rounds on Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was arrested from Thoubal district on Thursday. The accused, Heradas, was identified from the viral video and was nabbed by the police team. The video brought to light an incident which took place in Manipur more than two months ago, when violence first started. The incident took place on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the north-east state. The mob also allegedly gang-raped one of the women and her brother was killed when he tried to intervene.

Reacting to the shameful incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Manipur incident shameful for any decent society; my heart full of pain, anger. What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared."Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh over the recent viral video of two women brutalised.Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh too tweeted, "After taking a Suo-motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning. A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment."

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said she will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, demanding strict action, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.