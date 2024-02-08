‘Main Manta Hoon Woh Loktantra Ko Takat Dene Aae the…’: PM Modi Lauds Contribution of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh - Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his farewell speech to retiring members, remarked, "Sawal yeh nahin hai ki woh kis ko takat dene aaye the. Main manta hoon woh loktantra ko takat dene aaye the...," during his address to the House at the farewell ceremony for retiring members of the Rajya Sabha.

"I remember in the other House, during the voting, it was known that the treasury bench would win, but Dr Manmohan Singh came in his wheelchair and cast his vote," PM Modi further recalled.

At the beginning of his speech, he said, "I want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today; his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House & Country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it..."

Earlier today, members of the Rajya Sabha participated in a group photo at 10 am at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later, at 6:30 pm, they will attend the farewell function for retiring members at the chairman's residence.