Mainly cloudy weather with rain predicted in J&K

Srinagar, May 3 The MeT office on Wednesday forecast mainly cloudy weather with rain this evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 10.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.2 degrees and Gulmarg 3.5 degrees as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil town and Leh registered 3.3 degrees and 0.4 degrees respectively.

