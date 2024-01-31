Major Administrative Reshuffle in Gujarat: 50 IAS Officers Transferred Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

The Gujarat government has initiated a significant administrative reshuffle, transferring 50 IAS officers, including collectors and district development officers (DDOs), ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to PTI reports, the state General Administration Department issued a notification on Tuesday night, announcing the transfers that bring about notable changes in key administrative positions across various districts.

Jamnagar district collector B A Shah has been reassigned as the new collector of Vadodara district, while AB Gor, the current Vadodara collector, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister's Office in Gandhinagar. Surat collector Aayush Oak will now serve as the collector of Valsad, with Sourabh Pardhi, the managing director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd, taking over as the new collector of Surat. GT Pandya, the collector of Morbi district, has been appointed as the collector of Devbhumi Dwarka district, and Navsari collector Amit Prakash Yadav will assume the role of collector of Kheda district.

Kshipra Agre, the collector of Valsad, has been transferred as the new collector of Navsari, while HK Vadhvaniya, the Gir-Somnath collector, has been appointed as the additional secretary in the health and family welfare department in Gandhinagar. Stuti Charan, the Chhotaudepur district collector, will now serve as the chief executive officer of the Water and Sanitation Management Organisation in Gandhinagar.

Nitin Sangwan, the director of fisheries in Gandhinagar, has been appointed as the new DDO of Junagadh, while RM Tanna, the Junagadh municipal commissioner, will now serve as the DDO of Surendranagar. Yogesh Nirgude, the joint secretary in the home department, has been appointed as the new collector of Dahod district, and Kiran Jhaveri, the additional commissioner of state tax in Ahmedabad, will now serve as the collector of Morbi district. Neha Kumari, the Ahmedabad deputy municipal commissioner, has been transferred as the new collector of Mahisagar district, and D D Jadeja, the Morbi DDO, has been appointed as the collector of Gir-Somnath district.