Major Challenges In Aligarh Master Plan 2031, Check Details

The Aligarh Development Authority (ADA) characterizes Aligarh as an industrial city in its official documents, emphasizing the substantial expansion of industrial areas as evidence of prioritized industrial development by both the Yogi government and the ADA. The surge in industrialization, however, brings forth associated issues such as air and water pollution, presenting potential challenges in the future. The ADA must formulate an effective strategy in collaboration with the Nagar Nigam and the district administration to address these concerns, including the proper disposal of industrial waste.

Inadequate drainage poses a chronic and incurable problem due to the geographical layout of Aligarh resembling a bowl, as highlighted in the Master Plan. During the monsoon season, numerous areas of the city experience waterlogging, causing disruptions to movement. Collaborative efforts with the Nagar Nigam are imperative to implement serious measures and alleviate this issue. The Master Plan document recognizes insufficient traffic management in the city, acknowledging the need for extensive efforts by both the police and the administration. Existing measures have proven inadequate, and though the city's bus stand has been relocated to the outskirts, internal congestion remains unresolved. The shortage of public vehicles is acknowledged, and the potential relief from small-sized e-buses is noted, but further actions are required in this regard.

Aligarh faces unique challenges in its quest for rapid industrial development, including the lack of technical skills in the lock and hardware industry. Chinese competition, utilizing advanced technology and offering cost-effective solutions, poses a significant hurdle. The dominance of unorganized sectors in both industries hampers planned development efforts. Shortages of skilled workers and the outmigration of the workforce for employment exacerbate these challenges. Comprehensive steps are essential to address these issues effectively.

Despite being an ambitious plan for Aligarh's development, the Master Plan 2031 is not without challenges. The ADA must collaborate closely with the Nagar Nigam, district administration, and other stakeholders to overcome obstacles such as industrial and air pollution, inadequate drainage, improper traffic management, and specific hindrances faced by the industrial city. Success in addressing these challenges is crucial for achieving the goals outlined in the Master Plan.