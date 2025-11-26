Major gold seizure by BSF along India-B'desh border in Bengal; 2 arrested

Kolkata, Nov 26 The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended an Indian smuggler along the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB) in north Bengal on Tuesday and seized gold estimated to be valued at around Rs 2.5 crore from him. Based on information provided by him, the rear link in this racket -- a man from Maharashtra -- was also arrested.

"On the basis of specific intelligence inputs received by Field ‘G’ Team, BSF, Kishanganj, regarding gold smuggling in the area of responsibility, the troops apprehended an Indian national named Ratan Bishra, (23). He is a resident of Indira Colony, Bamanbari, Goalpokher, in the Uttar Dinajpur district," a senior official of the BSF's North Bengal Frontier said.

Bishra was nabbed at the IBB Fence gate while returning from his field situated beyond.

He was carrying a bundle of dry branches when he was stopped and searched. Gold biscuits weighing 1,963.72 grams were found in his possession. Two mobile phones were also seized.

"The value of the gold is nearly Rs 2.5 crore. Based on information provided by him, the BSF team planned another operation and apprehended the rear link, named Dhanaji Namdev Bhuje (34). He is a resident of Malewadi, Kargani, Atpari, in the Sangli district of Maharastra. He was waiting at the Caltex Chowk in Kishanganj to receive the consignment," the official added.

Both Bishra and Bhuje have been handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Behrampore, Murshidabad for further legal processing.

The gold has also been handed over. The BSF is treating this as a major success as both the smuggler and the receiver have been nabbed. More apprehensions are possible after further interrogation, the official said.

Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Special DG, BSF (Eastern Command), lauded the efforts of troops of the North Bengal Frontier for affecting notable seizure of gold and busting gold smuggling rackets. He reiterated that the achievement reflects BSF’s commitment to destroy the gold smuggling-networks/rackets.

The BSF will continue to take such decisive action with zero tolerance against smuggling and illegal activities along the India-Bangladesh border, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor