Major IPL betting racket busted in Noida, 6 held

Noida, April 2 Noida Police has busted a major IPL betting racket in the city and arrested six persons in this connection, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Nazir, Akhilesh Paliwal, Javed, Mohsin, Pravez and Tahir, all residents of Bulandshahr, were arrested from the area under sector 10 police station.

Furnishing details, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ranvijay Singh said the accused disclosed that someone from Dubai used to send them a link on their mobile phone. After clicking on that link, they used to put their mobile phones on mute and speaker mode.

"They used to get ball-by-ball information about the match through that link," ADCP Singh said in a media briefing, adding the accused put bets when the match was in progress.

In one day, they used to do betting of Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, it was revealed that there is one main racketeer of the gang who is still at large.

The senior police official further informed that the gang was also operating during the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election year 2022.

"They had placed bets on the fate of the Chief Minister's chair and several other political parties," the official said.

The police have registered a case under sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act at the Phase 1 Police station in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The police have seized an amount of Rs 4 lakh from their accounts along with one laptop, 12 Mobile Phones, Rs 1,64,000 cash, a register, a pen and accounting details.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor