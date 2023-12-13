Major security breach in parliament as two unidentified men jump from the gallery

A reported security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, as two individuals entered the House during the proceedings of the Winter Session. Visuals on Sansad TV revealed a man in a blue jacket jumping over benches within the House during the reported security breach. Additionally, images shared by DMK MP Dr. Senthilkumar depicted yellow smoke inside the parliamentary chamber.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs, they were brought out by security personnel. House was adjourned till 2 pm. This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack).