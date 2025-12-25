Make Rajasthan a role model in good governance: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 25 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance", all stakeholders must work with dedication and commitment. He urged officers and employees to adopt a work culture rooted in public service, innovation and accountability to make Rajasthan a role model in good governance.

Addressing a state-level ceremony organised at HCM RIPA on the occasion of Good Governance Day, the Chief Minister paid tribute to late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, stating that good governance has always been an integral part of Indian culture, traditionally described as Ram Rajya.

He said that following these ideals, Vajpayee transformed governance into good governance and self-rule into effective administration. Through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Golden Quadrilateral project, Vajpayee accelerated rural development and national economic growth. CM Sharma said Vajpayee also launched the ambitious river-linking initiative to address droughts and floods.

Highlighting Vajpayee's patriotism, the Chief Minister said his leadership -- from Operation Vijay during the Kargil conflict to conducting nuclear tests despite external pressure -- laid the foundation of a self-reliant and self-respecting India.

CM Sharma said Prime Minister Modi has carried forward Vajpayee’s legacy of good governance, making India a global role model. With a citizen-first approach, technology has been leveraged to directly connect people with the government, empowering citizens as active stakeholders in governance. Policies guided by the vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” ensure that benefits reach every individual, he said.

He added that PM Modi strengthened democracy by connecting it more closely with the people, transforming bureaucracy into true public service and positioning himself as the nation’s “Pradhan Sevak”.

The Chief Minister highlighted initiatives such as rural and urban problem-solving camps and the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Sambal Fortnight, aimed at simplifying citizens’ lives. Under Mission Karmayogi, HCM RIPA has been designated as the nodal department for Rajasthan. The state became the first in the country to join the integrated government online training platform, where over seven lakh Karmayogis have enrolled and completed more than 26 lakh training courses.

With a commitment to uplifting the poor, youth, farmers and women, CM Sharma said Rajasthan is moving towards a dynamic and inclusive economy. He noted that Rajasthan is the country’s seventh-largest economy, with a target to reach $4.3 trillion by 2047 in line with the vision of a developed Rajasthan.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary V. Srinivas read out the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that under CM Sharma’s leadership, the state government has brought significant changes to citizens’ lives over the past two years through a multidimensional approach. To mark two years of the current government, more than six lakh activities and programmes were conducted across the state over the past two weeks.

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Human Resources Member of the Capacity Building Commission, said Mission Karmayogi marks a historic moment in public service. He noted that PM Modi initiated the mission on an experimental basis during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, demonstrating that motivated public servants can deliver better outcomes and more accessible services.

Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and senior officials from various departments were present. The Chief Minister administered the Good Governance pledge to officers and employees at the ceremony.

