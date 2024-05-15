Make sure deposits of Oppn candidates are forfeited: Yogi Adityanath appeals to people

Mahoba/Hamirpur (UP), May 15 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the people of Bundelkhand to ensure that the deposits of candidates belonging to opposition parties are forfeited as they are “responsible” for creating mafia and dacoits in the region.

“Bundelkhand was kept thirsty for water. The deposits of such people should be confiscated,” he said while addressing meetings in Mahoba and Hamirpur.

The Chief Minister said that his government is giving new heights to tourism in the region.

While paying tribute to the land of ‘Alha-Udal’ and ‘Veer Chandelas’, the Chief Minister said that to him Mahoba seems to be his own land.

“Baba Gorakhnath had performed penance here in Gorakhgiri and Alha Udal had received the blessing of immortality here. The previous governments had done a lot of injustice to Bundelkhand. The area is blessed with abundant natural resources, rivers, streams, mining and tourism potential. The SP government exploited the people by creating mafia and dacoits here,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said that the elections are being held between Ram devotees and “Ramdrohis”.

“Only two people are opposing BJP, one who is a traitor to Ram and the other who sings the praises of Pakistan. Pakistan lovers should go there and beg with a bowl,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that since the BJP government was formed in the country under the leadership of Modi 10 years ago, huge development works and changes have taken place.

“The BJP government was formed in UP in 2017. When I came to Bundelkhand for the first time, the leaders here told me that something should be done for Bundelkhand. It feels good to see Bundelkhand Express today. The work of providing RO water to every home is being done through Har Ghar Nal Yojana. Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Dam Project, Bhavani Dam Project and Mazgaon Chilli Sprinkler Irrigation Project were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister,” he said.

He added that when the cannon made in Bundelkhand thunder on the border, the people of Pakistan wet their pants.

“Before 2017, there was the terror of dacoits here, there were big mafias. SP, BSP, and Congress helped the mafia. Today, action has been started to develop Bundelkhand on the lines of Noida. Now our youth will not migrate from Bundelkhand. The whole world will come to you begging for a job,” the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor