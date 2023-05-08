Malappuram boat capsize incident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident in Kerala and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 18 on Sunday night, the Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi," said a tweet from th Prime Minister's office on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.

More details are awaited.

