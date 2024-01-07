Maldives Govt Suspends Ministers Who Made ‘Derogatory’ Remarks on India, PM Modi

According to news reports, the Maldives government has suspended Minister Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha, and Hassan Zihan over derogatory remarks against Indians and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lakshadweep visit. This decision followed a sudden surge in tourist cancellations from India. Earlier, the Maldives government released a statement stating that the relevant authorities would not hesitate to take action against individuals making derogatory remarks.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives...Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," the statement read

Former Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Derogatory remarks made by 2 Deputy Ministers of the current Maldives Government, and a member of a political party in the ruling coalition, towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on social media are reprehensible and evil. I call on the Government to reprimand these officials. Public figures must maintain decorum. India is a time-tested friend and an unwavering ally. They have historically been the first to respond in our time of need. Our close relationship has been bound by mutual respect, history, culture, and strong people-to-people relations..."

Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, had made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X (formerly known as Twitter). The post, which has been deleted, featured pictures of the Indian Prime Minister from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Additionally, Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, mocked the beaches of Lakshadweep Island and questioned whether India's Union Territory could match the services provided by the Maldives.