Malegaon Blast Case: Special NIA Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya

Mumbai, March 11: A special NIA court in Mumbai has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10000 against BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused in the case and was not present for the hearing despite Court orders for a physical appearance. Her lawyer had filed an exemption application on medical grounds but the court rejected the application and issued a bailable warrant which is returnable on March 20.

The bailable warrant was issued during a hearing in the case. She is among several BJP sitting MPs whose name was missing from the party's first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and over 100 others injured after an explosive device placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city, in Nashik town.