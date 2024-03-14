Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP of Misusing ED and CBI for Rs 400 Crore Electoral Bonds

The Congress party accused the BJP on Thursday of exploiting central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to amass Rs 400 crore via electoral bonds from 45 companies subsequent to raids conducted on them. They called for the BJP to release a white paper on its financial dealings as a demonstration of commitment to democracy.

Citing media reports, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted that recent investigations have uncovered additional information indicating that 15 additional companies made donations to the BJP following raids conducted on them by central investigative agencies.

Was it blackmail, extortion, loot and coercion to get more donations?? A fresh investigation shows 15 more companies, donated to BJP after ED, CBI, IT raids, making it a total of 45 companies paying BJP nearly Rs 400 crore. According to reports, 4 shell companies also funded BJP. Dictatorial Modi Government has frozen Congress party’s bank accounts, while it extracts money by using Central agencies, Kharge said in a post on X.

On Wednesday, the State Bank of India (SBI) informed the Supreme Court that donors had purchased a total of 22,217 electoral bonds between April 1, 2019, and February 15 of the current year. Out of these, 22,030 electoral bonds were redeemed by political parties. In a compliance affidavit submitted to the apex court, the SBI stated that it had provided the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India by the specified deadline of March 12, in accordance with the court's directive.

