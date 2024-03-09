Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses BJP of Taking Credit for Infrastructure Development

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that while his party played a crucial role in the development of the nation's infrastructure, the ruling BJP was attempting to claim credit for these advancements.

He said that for Congress to regain strength at the national level, it must first bolster its presence in Mumbai. Kharge highlighted the substantial responsibility faced by the city unit in revitalizing the organization. He was speaking after inaugurating via video link a day-long convention of Mumbai Congress workers.

It is incumbent upon every party member in Mumbai to fortify the Congress. Mumbai shares a longstanding association with the Congress, being the birthplace of the party on December 28, 1885. Numerous pivotal decisions, such as the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS), originated in the state under Congress leadership before being embraced nationwide in legislative form, remarked Kharge.

If you forget history, then you can't do anything in future. It is the responsibility of the Congress to tell the new generation about what it did for the country, the party chief added.

Kharge underscored the Congress party's pivotal role in driving the nation's progress and development, particularly in infrastructure and the telecom sector. He pointed to various projects initiated in Mumbai under the tenures of former Chief Minister late Vilasrao Deshmukh and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as evidence of the party's contributions.



