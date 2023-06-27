Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to field marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 27 : On the 15th death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to the military commander, a key architect of India's victory against Pakistan in 1971.

"Fondly known as Sam Bahadur, he was a key architect of India's victory against Pakistan in 1971, during the Bangladesh Liberation War," Kharge said in a tweet.

Our salutations to the memory of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Fondly known as Sam Bahadur, he was a key architect of India’s victory against Pakistan in 1971, during the Bangladesh Liberation War. One of India’s finest military commanders, he led the Armed Forces from the… pic.twitter.com/v1iwEnrHEb — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 27, 2023

"One of India's finest military commanders, he led the Armed Forces from the front in a career spanning four decades & five wars," Kharge said in another tweet.

"We revere his unflinching valour and selfless service to the nation," he added.

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw was the architect of many military triumphs. He is credited for crafting India's greatest military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

Affectionately called Sam Bahadur, Manekshaw was the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. He was honoured with the Military Cross on the battlefront during the Second World War.

Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor