Malpani Group’s Miyawaki Forests: 50,000 Trees to Enhance Pune's Ecosystem

Malpani Group, committed to environmental sustainability, has launched the GREENFITY plantation drive with the goal of planting 50,000 trees at the Malpani Industrial and Logistic Park. The initiative commenced on January 31, 2025, with the ambitious task of planting 6,000 trees in one day. The event, which saw the presence of dignitaries like Honorable CFO Mr. Devendra Potfode, Mr. Dilip Bhagwani, Mr. Hiren Parmar, Mr. Pritam Rathod and Mr. Ranjeet Darak, , were part of a larger vision to develop a greener Pune. Mr. Ashish Malpani, Partner at Malpani Group, emphasized the importance of this initiative: "We are focused not only on planting trees but on creating ecological change that will last for generations."

Spanning 70 acres, the park is being developed in two phases. Phase I will see 24,000 trees planted, followed by 26,000 trees in *Phase II. The group plans to implement the Miyawaki method, creating dense, multi-layered forests that will enhance biodiversity and ecological resilience. This marks the fifth Miyawaki forest initiative for Malpani Group, who has also led successful plantation drives in Sangamner and Pune’s M-Connect. The group has committed to planting 100,000 trees annually, solidifying its role in environmental conservation and setting a green example for the city.

