Mamata Banerjee Launches Dharna in Kolkata, Urging Centre to Release State's Due Funds

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has commenced a dharna in Kolkata, urging the Centre to release the state's 'dues' for social welfare schemes. The issue, particularly concerning withheld funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), has escalated into a significant political dispute in the state.

Previously, demonstrations led by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, accompanied by a group of party legislators, MPs, ministers, and MGNREGA workers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, followed by a five-day sit-in outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, have underscored the seriousness of the matter.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 aims to bolster the livelihood security of rural households by ensuring a minimum of 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year.