Mamata Banerjee Objects to 'One Nation, One Election' in Letter to Ram Nath Kovind Panel

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has expressed her strong opposition to the concept of "One Nation, One Election" in a letter to the high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. In her letter, Banerjee argues that holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections would be detrimental to India's federal structure and contradict the basic principles of the Westminster system.

There was such simultaneity for some years. But the coevality has since been ruptured, she said. I regret that I cannot agree with the concept of One Nation, One Election, as framed by you. We disagree with your formulation and proposal, she wrote.

Non-simultaneous federal and state elections are a basic feature in the Westminster system which should not be altered. To paraphrase, non-simultaneity is part of the basic structure of the Indian Constitutional arrangements, the West Bengal chief minister said.

The committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind at a high level had reached out to political parties, soliciting their opinions on the matter.

