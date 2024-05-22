Mamata Banerjee only takes credit after changing names of Central projects: Amit Shah

Kolkata, May 22 The only thing that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee knows is to change the names of different Central projects and take credit for them, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

Addressing an election meeting in Purulia in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate and sitting MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato, Amit Shah said, "Be it Central projects, or housing, water supply or any other developmental schemes, their names are changed by the West Bengal government so that the Chief Minister can take credit of them."

Launching a scathing attack against the opposition INDIA bloc, the Home Minister said, "The INDIA Alliance neither has any leadership face, nor any specific agenda. Can they give fitting replies to Pakistan? Can they keep infiltration and terrorism under control? Only one person can do that. And that person is none other than our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Referring to the police raids on Tuesday night at the rented accommodation of the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, in Kolaghat, Amit Shah said crores of rupees were recovered from the residence of a Trinamool leader during raids by central agency officials, while not even 25 paise were recovered from Adhikari’s residence.

He also said that the more the state government and the Chief Minister harass Adhikari, the more he will bloom as a BJP leader.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor