Mamata Banerjee to skip in-person inauguration of community Durga Puja

Kolkata, Oct 12 In a break from her annual tradition, West Bengal Chief Minister Manata Banerjee will not physically inaugurate the community Durga Puja this year and will instead do it virtually from her residence due to the prolonged limb injuries.

As a result of the injuries, the Chief Minister has been operating from her residence in Kalighat, South Kolkata, since the past month.

“She has decided to inaugurate the around 800 community pujas virtually this year. It will begin on Thursday afternoon with the inauguration of Sreebhumi community Durga Puja in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where the chief patron is the state fire services minister Sujit Basu,” a Cabinet member said.

The theme of the Sreebhumi pandal this year is Disneyland.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister is slated to virtually inaugurate six community pujas, including Sreebhumi.

A crucial meeting of the state cabinet is scheduled at the Chief Minister’s residence later in the day, where she is expected to give directions about the administrative initiative to be adopted for the upcoming festive season.

The Chief Minister was again injured during her recent trips to Dubai and Spain.

