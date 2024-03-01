Mamata Banerjee Warns of Potential LPG Price Hike if BJP Wins Election

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee asserted that should the BJP reclaim power at the Centre, there is a likelihood of the government substantially increasing the cost of cooking gas cylinders to Rs 2,000.

Speaking at a government event in Jhargram district, If the BJP wins the elections, they may hike the price of a cooking gas cylinder to Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000. Then again, we will have to go back to the old practice of collecting wood to light a fire, Banerjee said.

Additionally, Mamata Banerjee issued an ultimatum to the BJP-led central government, insisting on the completion of housing projects under the Awas Yojana by the end of April. She warned that failure to meet this deadline would prompt her government to initiate construction starting from May. Earlier, on Tuesday, Banerjee had set a firm deadline of April 1 for the central government to finish constructing houses for the designated beneficiaries. In the event of non-compliance, she declared her administration's intention to undertake the construction of approximately 11 lakh houses for the same beneficiaries.

Speaking about her administration's efforts to compensate MGNREGA workers for wages reportedly withheld by the BJP-led central government, Mamata Banerjee recounted an interaction with a young individual regarding their earnings from the 100 days' work scheme. She revealed that the individual disclosed receiving approximately Rs 30,000, an amount purportedly owed by the central government for the past two years.

We have paid 59 lakh people their dues. The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, remained silent on the arrest of party leader Shajahan Sheikh, accused of sexual atrocities on women and land grab in Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas district. Sheikh was arrested early on Thursday.