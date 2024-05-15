Mammootty will always be held closely by Keralites: KC Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 Coming to the defence of actor Mammootty after a cyberattack from Right Wing forces, AICC General Secretary, KC Venugopal on Wednesday said that Kerala would always hold the legendary superstar tightly and closely.

“Mammootty is always seen as one who has taken Malayalam cinema to greater heights due to his hard work in the last five decades and all who know him are aware of what material he is made of. We condemn the present needless cyberattack on the highly-decorated actor,” said Venugopal.

The legendary actor has come under attack on account of his 2022 film ‘Puzhu’ that has been perceived as being anti-Brahmanical.

“Every Keralite knows the credentials of Mammootty, who he is and what his ideology is. The actor has conducted himself in an extremely dignified manner. Hence, whoever now tries to create unrest will beat a hasty retreat. Keralites will hold him tightly and closely,” added Venugopal.

The 72-year-old actor has been having an excellent run of successful films in the last few years and continues to be the biggest icon in Kerala.

