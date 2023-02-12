Man acquitted after 16 years of being framed by UP Police

February 12, 2023

Agra (UP), Feb 12 A 45-year-old man, falsely charged with "shooting at police using illegal weapon", has been acquitted after 16 years by the court of the Agra additional district judge.

Ajay Sharma was arrested on August 27, 2006, as per police records.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, in a charge sheet, had claimed that Sharma was one of the three accused who fired at a doctor's house and police arrested him after an "encounter" once the doctor "identified" him as one of the assailants.

They also mentioned the man fired at police with an illegal weapon, which they later "seized".

However, during investigations, the police could not find enough evidence to nail Sharma.

