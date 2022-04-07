Man arrested for duping 250 job aspirants in Lucknow
Published: April 7, 2022
The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a man who had duped over 250 job seekers on the pretext of getting them admitted in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) countries by allegedly posing as an IPS/IAS officer.
According to STF, the accused has been identified as Prateek Mishra, who was arrested near PICUP Bhawan in the Vibhuti Khand police station area.
STF recovered a fake IPS ID card, appointment letters and documents related to the recruitment.
( With inputs from ANI )
