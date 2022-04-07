Man arrested for duping 250 job aspirants in Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested a man who had duped over 250 job seekers on the pretext of getting them admitted in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) countries by allegedly posing as an IPS/IAS officer.

According to STF, the accused has been identified as Prateek Mishra, who was arrested near PICUP Bhawan in the Vibhuti Khand police station area.

STF recovered a fake IPS ID card, appointment letters and documents related to the recruitment.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor