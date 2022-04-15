Man arrested for filming minor while taking a bath

In Ajmer, a young man was caught by his family making a video of an 11-year-old girl taking a bath, and the video has been confiscated from him. The victim's family has filed a case against the neighbor's staff. A case has been registered at Ramganj police station and an investigation is underway. ASI Nand Bhanwar Singh of Ramganj police station said that the complainant from the police station area had lodged a complaint that work was going on at his neighbour's house where a laborer named Krishna was working. The victim's father said that on April 14, when his 11-year-old daughter went to the bathroom to take a bath, laborer Krishna started filming the girl from the bathroom window.

Meanwhile, the accused Krishna was spotted by the victim. While the family members seized the mobile from the accused Krishna, several videos were found on his phone. The victim's father has lodged a case against accused Krishna at Ramganj police station. Ramganj police station has started the investigation by filing a case under Pocso Act. The case has been handed over to Adarsh ​​Nagar Police Station Officer Sugan Singh. According to the information received, while making a video of the minor victim, the family members caught the accused Krishna and handed him over to the police. The accused Krishna is said to be in police custody. However, the police have refused to comment on the matter. Police are investigating the matter.