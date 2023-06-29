Man arrested for killing taxi driver over financial dispute in Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a taxi driver over a financial dispute in Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Chattan Singh, 26, a resident of Village Galibpur in Najafgarh.

On June 12, taxi driver, Dhirendra, 38, a resident of Galibpur was found dead in his taxi with a gunshot injury near Khaira Mor in Dwarka area.

During investigation, a police team tasked to crack the case analysed the CCTV footage of the spot as well as nearby places to identify the culprit.

“Finally, the team zeroed on Chattan Singh on the basis of CCTV footage and local enquiry, it was revealed that he had some personal enmity with Dhirendra. Raids were conducted at his house and his other whereabouts but he was found absconding,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan said.

However, on June 20, after receiving specific inputs, Chattan Singh was nabbed from Metro crossing, Kakrola village.

On interrogation, he disclosed that he was influenced by his uncle who has a criminal background and he also started indulging with him in criminal activities.

“Dhirendra had some financial dispute with one person, who is a resident of the same village and friend of Chattan Singh. The accused intervened in their dispute, which led to heated arguments between the two,” the DCP said.

On the day of the incident, Chattan Singh again had some arguments over the money with Dhirendra on mobile phone. After that, the accused went to Khaira Mor, where Dhirendra was present in his car.

“Again there was an argument between them and the accused fired upon Dhirendrer with the weapon carried by him and fled,” the DCP added.

