Man arrested for robbing shop at gunpoint in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

The Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a shop at gunpoint in Delhi's Sadar Bazar area.

The accused has been identified as Chiku of Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi and was nabbed from Afzalpur village, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

According to police, on February 28 at about 02:40 pm, a PCR call was received at Police Station Sadar Bazar in Delhi regarding a robbery at gunpoint.

The complainant has been identified as Monu Kumar (Age 35 years), a resident of Kiran Vihar, Karkardooma, Delhi.

The complainant stated that he has a shop at Sadar Bazar and that a boy named Rahul used to come into the market area to collect donations on the pretext of different excuses, the police said.

According to the complainant, at about 01:20 pm, Rahul came to his shop and robbed Rs 800 from his hand at gunpoint.

On receiving the complaint, the police team started working on CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and manual surveillance and inputs.

More than 50 CCTV cameras were analyzed and trusted informers were engaged to nab the accused.

Efforts are being made to recover the weapon of offence and robbed money, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor