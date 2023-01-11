Man arrested for urinating at Delhi’s IGI Airport forecourt area, misbehaving with fellow passengers

A drunk passenger allegedly urinated at the forecourt area of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 on January 8 and has since been arrested and released on bail, said officials Wednesday. The accused was caught after he was seen exposing himself to other passengers at the departure gate and then urinating at the gate.

The police said the man also hurled abuses at others and misbehaved with them. A passenger namely Jauhar Ali Khan…approached near Departure Gate no. 6 at forecourt area T3. He is in a drunken condition…adversely. He urinates by opening his pants zip at public place among the passengers and visitors…Except this, he created a nuisance at a public place by screaming and abusing over common public” Khan was arrested and sent to Safdarjung hospital where the doctors opined he was drunk. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene act) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunk person)