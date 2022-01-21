Man arrested from J-K's Anantnag for running scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students
By ANI | Published: January 21, 2022 10:30 PM2022-01-21T22:30:24+5:302022-01-21T22:40:13+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man from Anantnag for carrying out a scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside the union territory.
According to Kashmir Zone Police on Friday, arrested Iftikhar Ahmad Dar has been carrying a scandalous online campaign against Kashmiri students studying outside, causing anguish to students and parents. The police registered a case against Dar at Anantnag police station under relevant sections of law.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
