Man arrested from Noida for making ransom call to Delhi businessman

Delhi Police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly making a ransom call demanding Rs 60 lakh and threatening to kill a businessman.

Delhi Police said a complaint of ransom call was received by Preet Vihar Police on Friday morning. Complainant Mahesh Aggarwal, a wholesaler of gold jewellery, alleged that his son received a phone call in the night from some unknown person who claimed to be a member of Neeraj Bawana gang and demanded a ransom of Rs 60 lakhs otherwise he would be killed in 15 days.

Acting on the complaint, the police formed two teams. The technical team collected and analysed the technical data and in pursuance, thereof raids were conducted in Shaheen Bagh, Ghaziabad and Noida. Police apprehended the accused from Noida while he was about to leave his rented house.

He was identified as Sohail (22), a resident of the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. The mobile phone used in the crime was recovered with all the evidence.

Police said the accused carried no previous records.

( With inputs from ANI )

