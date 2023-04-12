Man arrested in J&K for killing son, injuring wife & daughter
By IANS | Published: April 12, 2023 05:15 PM 2023-04-12T17:15:04+5:30 2023-04-12T17:25:18+5:30
Jammu, April 12 A man in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly killing his son, and injuring his wife and daughter.
The accused has been identified as Kulbir Singh, a resident of Rakhi Sum village in Samba district.
He allegedly killed his son, Jatan Singh, and injured wife Poonam and daughter with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.
