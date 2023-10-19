Man arrested in Kolkata for killing wife, burning body

Kolkata, Oct 19 A man was arrested in Kolkata on Thursday for killing his wife and trying to destroy evidence by burning the body, the city police said.

The accused, Suryakanta De, was arrested after the post-mortem report of Dipti Shukla's body revealed that burn injuries was not the cause of death, but an injury on the back of head by a heavy weapon.

Kolkata Police sources said the charred body was recovered for her residence in Bowbazar.

De claimed that she committed suicide by setting herself on her.

During interrogation on Thursday, the accused confessed to the police that he killed her first and then set the body on fire.

He will be presented at a lower court on Thursday where the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

