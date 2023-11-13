Man attacked by stray bull, dies in UP district

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 13 An 87-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull in Ballia district.

Sikandarpur police station SHO, Dinesh Pathak said Raj Kumar Gupta, a resident of Basti Bujurg village, was lighting a lamp on the occasion of Diwali when he was attacked by the stray bull and was fatally injured.

Police reached the spot as soon as it got the news of the incident, he said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

