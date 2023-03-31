Man attempts suicide at Delhi's Rohini court

New Delhi [India], March 31 : A man on Friday attempted suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of Rohini court, said Delhi police.

According to the police, the person has been identified as Daljit.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the person was admitted to the hospital in the intensive care unit (ICU).

As per the preliminary investigation, the police said that the person suffered from depression. However, the exact reason behind the step is still not known.

Further details are awaited.

