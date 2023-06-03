Man beaten to death at de-addiction centre in Delhi

New Delhi, June 3 A 32-year-old man was beaten to death at a de-addiction centre by his fellow patients in East Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Ramesh Nagar in Delhi.

According to the police, information was received on Friday from the LNJP Hospital that Anil was brought dead to the hospital.

"The deceased had a cut mark below the right eye and bruises all over the body. On initial inquiry, it was revealed that Anil was a patient at a de-addiction centre at Sonia Vihar. He was the floor in-charge at the centre," said a senior police officer.

"At around 10 p.m. on Friday, Anil beat another patient named Abhinay with a stick. The other patients got infuriated and thrashed. Anil was given pain killer injection by the the owner of the centre. At about 1 a.m., his condition deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where he was declared brought dead," the officer said.

